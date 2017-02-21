Austrian Court Grants U.S. Request For Extradition Of Ukrainian Tycoon Firtash

A court in Austria has overturned a previous court ruling and granted a U.S. request to extradite Ukrainian billionaire Dmytro Firtash to face bribery allegations.

The Vienna court on February 21 granted an appeal against a previous court decision that the extradition request was "politically motivated."

The court stressed that its ruling did not imply that Firtash was guilty of any crime.

"It will be decided in another country whether he is guilty or not," the judge said.

Firtash, 51, is a co-owner along with Russia's Gazprom of RosUkrEnergo, a Swiss-registered company that exports natural gas from Turkmenistan to Eastern Europe.

U.S. officials were seeking his extradition in connection with some $18.5 million in bribes allegedly paid for a permit to mine titanium in India.

Firtash, once an ally of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, has rejected the allegations as "absurd and unfounded."

Firtash is also wanted on criminal charges in Ukraine.

