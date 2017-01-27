Ukraine Releases Georgian Wanted In Russia For Murder

Ukraine has released a Georgian man who is wanted in Russia on suspicion of murder and fought against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office issued an announcement about Gia Tsertsvadze's release on January 26.

Tsertsvadze, who had been placed on an international wanted list at Russia's request, was detained on January 15 at Zhulyany airport in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Russian authorities accuse Tsertsvadze of committing murder and attempted murder in Russia in 2003.

Tsertsvadze's lawyer, Ksenia Prokonova, argued that Russian calls for Tsertsvadze's extradition were politically motivated, as he fought alongside Kyiv's forces in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the leader of the so-called Georgian Legion -- a unit of fighters from Georgia that has been incorporated into Ukraine's armed forces -- had warned Kyiv that his fighters would leave Ukraine if Tsertsvadze was extradited to Russia.