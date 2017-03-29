Ukraine PM Calls For Resignations At Anticorruption Agency 

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman has called on the entire state anticorruption agency to resign over persistent technical problems on a website where government officials electronically declare their assets.

Hroysman said on March 29 that the employees of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption "are not capable of managing the website" and have left “hundreds of thousands of people” potentially facing imprisonment for missing a deadline for submitting declarations.

There have been numerous complaints from government officials who have said that due to the technical problems they were unable to declare their income and assets electronically before the March 31 deadline.

"I can't submit my own declaration," Hroysman said.

As part of efforts to fight widespread graft, Ukraine has introduced a new anticorruption rule that requires all senior public officials to declare their wealth in a publicly searchable electronic database.

The system is aimed at increasing transparency in government.

The anticorruption agency said more than 100,000 forms were submitted when the online declaration system was first launched in October 2016.

Some officials declared millions of dollars in cash, while others said they owned luxury cars, expensive jewelry, and substantial real-estate holdings.

Based on reporting by unian.net and 24tv.ua

