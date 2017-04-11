Ukraine's Hroysman Pledges More Reforms In 2017

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman says his government will continue to implement reforms in 2017.

Addressing a press conference in Kyiv on April 11, five days before the first anniversary since his appointment to the post, Hroysman said he and his team were now focused on reforms in the pensions system, education, and medical-services sector.

In the field of energy security, he said Kyiv was seeking opportunities to buy coal from different countries to get rid of Ukraine's dependence on Russian coal.

Kyiv is also looking at ways to increase production of electricity by the country’s nuclear plants and hydropower stations, Hroysman said.

Calling Russia "a country-aggressor," the prime minister noted that Ukraine was no longer dependent on Russian natural gas.

Hroysman said he supported the acceleration of the unbundling of the state-owned Naftogaz oil and natural-gas company and reforms in the gas market.

He also announced he did not plan to take part in the 2019 presidential election.

Based on reporting by UNIAN, Ukraiynska Pravda, and Interfax