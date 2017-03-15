Accessibility links

Ukrainian Oligarch's Offices And Russian Bank Attacked In Kyiv

Nationalists in Kyiv attacked the offices of Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov and a Russian bank on March 14. The crowd was protesting against trade with areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists, where Akhmetov has significant business interests. On March 15 the Ukrainian government announced it was suspending all cargo traffic with these areas. Activists have been blockading rail lines to prevent such traffic since January. (By RFE/RL Ukrainian Service)

1

Protesters approach the offices of a company belonging to oligarch Rinat Akhmetov in Kyiv.

2

A cordon of security forces prevented the protesters reaching the offices.

3

Protesters threw stones and flares at the office building, over the heads of the security forces.

4

Afterwards, the protesters turned their attention to a branch of Alfa Bank, a Russian bank operating in Ukraine.

5

Ukrainian police in riot gear were also present at the premises of Alfa Bank.

6

A protester and a policemen face off.

7

Protesters hurled stones and bottles at the bank, but the police department said its men prevented them entering the premises.

8

The protest began in support of blockades of rail links to areas of Ukraine which are controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

9

The protests followed an operation by Ukrainian security forces to remove some of the rail blockades. Another Russia bank, Sberbank, was also targeted in recent days.

10

Protestors smashed windows and also tore down the Alfa Bank sign on the building.

11

The following day, the Ukrainian government announced it was suspending all cargo traffic with separatist-held areas.

