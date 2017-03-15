Ukrainian Oligarch's Offices And Russian Bank Attacked In Kyiv

Nationalists in Kyiv attacked the offices of Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov and a Russian bank on March 14. The crowd was protesting against trade with areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists, where Akhmetov has significant business interests. On March 15 the Ukrainian government announced it was suspending all cargo traffic with these areas. Activists have been blockading rail lines to prevent such traffic since January. (By RFE/RL Ukrainian Service)