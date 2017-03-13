Kyiv Court Hears Nasirov's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention

KYIV -- A Kyiv court is reviewing an appeal by Roman Nasirov, Ukraine's suspended tax and customs service chief, against a ruling placing him in pretrial detention on embezzlement charges.

In a rare attempt to prosecute a high-level official in Ukraine over allegations of corruption, Nasirov is being investigated on suspicion of defrauding the state of 2 billion hryvnias ($74 million).

He was suspended from his post on March 3, and a district court in the capital on March 7 ordered him placed in pretrial detention for two months.

The court ruled that he could be granted house arrest if he pays $3.7 million bail, a record high for Ukraine.

Dozens of demonstrators who want to ensure Nasirov does not avoid trial rallied outside the appeals court building as the hearing progressed, chanting "Nasirov Belongs Behind Bars!"

The National Anticorruption Bureau says that Nasirov signed off on grace periods for a number of taxpayers, including companies linked to a former lawmaker who fled abroad last year while facing a corruption investigation.

President Petro Poroshenko's government is under pressure from Ukrainians and the West to fight deep-seated corruption, which observers say hurts the country's chances of throwing off influence from Russia, which seized the Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and backs separatists in a deadly conflict in eastern Ukraine.