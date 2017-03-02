Coal-Mine Collapse In Western Ukraine Kills At Least Eight

Authorities say an explosion and collapse at a coal mine in western Ukraine has killed at least eight workers.

The State Emergency Service said that 20 miners were missing after the March 2 accident at the mine in the Lviv region, while six were injured but made it to the surface.

Rescue teams were trying to locate the missing miners about 550 meters underground, it said.

The coal mine operated by a state company, Lvivvuhillya, is situated several kilometers from the Polish border.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman left for Lviv after the blast and planned to go to the mine, his spokesman Dmytro Stolyarchuk said.

With reporting by UNIAN