Ukraine Moves A Step Closer To Visa-Free Travel In European Union

Negotiators for the European Parliament and European Union member states have reached a deal to allow Ukrainian citizens to enter the political bloc without a visa.

Ukrainian citizens who have biometric passports will be able to enter the EU for up to 90 days during any 180-day period, the parliament said in a statement on March 1. The entry is valid for business, tourism or family stays.

Ukrainians have eagerly awaited the advent of visa-free travel after being stuck in a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east for three years. They see the visa deal is a symbol of closer ties to the EU.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Twitter hailed the move as a "formal, but important step on the road."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said earlier this month that visa liberalization between the EU and Ukraine is expected to come into force this summer.

The deal still has to be endorsed by parliament as a whole and the EU states.

Based on reporting by dpa, Interfax, and TASS

