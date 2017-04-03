Ukraine Says IMF Has Approved $1 Billion Loan

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko has announced that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the payment of $1 billion of aid to Ukraine.

The IMF is supporting Ukraine with a $17.5 billion bailout program in exchange for Kyiv implementing reforms and tackling corruption.

Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on April 3 that the approval was "further recognition of Ukrainian reforms."

The IMF has yet to comment on the approval.

The IMF said it had postponed the disbursement of the new loan following Kyiv's imposition of a trade embargo on areas controlled by Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Ukraine received $1 billion from the IMF in October, its third tranche of money under the bailout program launched in March 2015.

Kyiv has received about $7.62 billion in total so far under the program.

