Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Military Transport Plane Over Black Sea

Ukrainian military authorities say that an unarmed military transport plane was hit by antiaircraft fire from a Russian naval vessel over a disputed area of the Black Sea.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said no one was injured in the February 1 incident and the plane returned safely to base despite being hit several times.

A spokesman for the Russian Black Sea Fleet -- based at the port of Sevastopol on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 -- said the Ukrainian aircraft acted "provocatively" by flying at "extremely low altitude."

The Russian spokesman denied that the aircraft was fired upon, saying such claims by Ukraine were "a lie."

The spokesman said the plane made close passes to Russian oil platforms and security guards sent it a warning signal.

The Ukrainian military said the shots were fired from a Russian Navy antisubmarine corvette patrolling the area.

The incident occurred before noon local time over a part of the Black Sea that both Russia and Ukraine claim.

