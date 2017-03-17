Ukraine's Suspended Tax Chief Released On $3.7 Million Bail

Ukraine's suspended tax and customs service chief, Roman Nasirov, has been released on bail from his two-month pretrial detention on embezzlement charges.

Nasirov's wife paid 100 million hryvnyas ($3.7 million) bail for Nasirov's release. He should now be transferred to house arrest.

In a rare attempt to prosecute a high-level official in Ukraine over alleged corruption, Nasirov is being investigated on suspicion of defrauding the state of 2 billion hryvnyas ($74 million).

Nasirov was suspended from his post on March 3 and a district court in Kyiv on March 7 ordered him placed in pretrial detention for two months.

Ukraine’s National Anticorruption Bureau says Nasirov signed off on grace periods for a number of taxpayers, including companies linked to a former lawmaker who fled the country in 2016 while facing a corruption investigation.

President Petro Poroshenko and Ukraine’s government are under pressure from Ukrainians and Western countries to fight corruption.

Critics say corruption runs so deep in Ukraine that it hurts the country’s chances of throwing off the influence of Russia, which seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backs separatists in eastern Ukraine.