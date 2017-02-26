Ukraine’s Svitolina To Rank 10th In Women’s Tennis After Victory

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will enter the WTA top 10 tennis rankings for the first time after defeating Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki to win the Dubai Championship.

The victory on February 25 was her second title this year after having won the Taipei tournament last month. It was the sixth title of her career.

Svitolina, 22, will stand 10th in the world when the WTA rankings are released on February 27. She started the week ranked 13th.

"I've dreamed all my life to be in the top 10, so it's an amazing feeling to enter the top 10 by winning the tournament," she said.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters