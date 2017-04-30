Ukraine’s Svitolina Tops Mertens To Win Istanbul Tennis Title

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, ranked No. 13 in the world, beat Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-4 on April 30 to capture her third title of the season on the clay courts of the Istanbul Cup tennis tournament.

Svitolina, 22, was the top-seeded player in the event and lost just one single set, in the first round.

She previously won this season at touranments in Taipei and Dubai.

Mertens, 21, is No. 53 in the women’s rankings.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters