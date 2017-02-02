U.S. Ambassador To UN: No Lifting Of Sanctions Until Crimea Returned

The new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has expressed "strong condemnation of Russia's actions" in eastern Ukraine and warned that Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia will not be lifted until Crimea is returned to Kyiv.

"Crimea is a part of Ukraine. Our Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine," she said on February 2 in her first public remarks before the Security Council since being sworn in as the U.S. representative to the UN.

"Eastern Ukraine, of course, is not the only part of the country suffering because of Russia's aggressive actions. The United States continues to condemn and call for an immediate end to the Russian occupation of Crimea," Haley said.

Russia took control of Crimea in March 2014 after sending in troops and staging a referendum condemned by Ukraine and 99 other countries in the UN as illegitimate.

More than 9,750 people have been killed since the conflict between Kyiv’s forces and Russia-backed separatists erupted in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces the following month.

Fighting has flared in the past week in the country's east, with heavy fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatists entering its fifth day.

Ukrainian officials had earlier reported the deaths of eight soldiers in the past few days, a significant spike in casualties, and separatist fighters and civilians have also been killed and injured.

In the United States, Senator John McCain said Russia is testing President Donald Trump by escalating the violence in Ukraine, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv of fomenting the latest fighting in an effort to gain support from the new U.S. administration.



McCain, a senior Republican senator from Arizona and a regular Trump critic, sent a letter to the president in which he urged the him to provide lethal aid to Kyiv.



"That this surge of attacks began the day after [Putin] talked with you by phone is a clear indication that Vladimir Putin is moving quickly to test you as commander in chief. America's response will have lasting consequences," McCain said in the letter released by his office.

WATCH: Ukraine Fighting Rages For Fifth Day

Putin, meanwhile, blamed the escalation of fighting on the Ukrainian side.



"The Ukrainian leadership needs money, and the best way to get the EU, the U.S., and international organizations to pay is by posing as a victim of aggression," Putin said in Budapest after a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

WATCH: Putin Blames Kyiv For Escalation In Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued a statement urging the international community to "more actively put pressure on Russia in order to end the shelling."

Ukraine has expressed concerns that Trump could roll back some sanctions imposed on Russia after its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and in retaliation for Moscow's military, economic, and political support for separatist militants in eastern Ukraine.



Trump has repeatedly expressed hope for improved relations with Moscow.



In Brussels, EU President Donald Tusk urged Russia to use its influence to "disengage the Russia-backed separatists" and to restore a cease-fire.



The Ukrainian military reported two soldiers killed overnight and 10 wounded in shelling in the government-held town of Avdiyivka, just north of the separatist stronghold of Donetsk. The separatists said one of their fighters was killed.



"Moscow was putting Avdiyivka on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe," Poroshenko's statement said.

WATCH: Intense Fighting Prompts Evacuations In East Ukraine

At least 15 people have been reported killed in the Avdiyivka area over the last five days.



With reporting by AP, TASS, and Reuters