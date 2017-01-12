U.S. Vice President To Make Final Ukraine Visit

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will visit Ukraine for talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on January 15.

The upcoming visit was announced by Poroshenko's office on January 12.

Biden's visit comes just five days before the end of his term of office and the beginning of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's term of office.

It will be Biden's sixth trip to Ukraine as vice president and a final show of support for Kyiv by the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama.

He was last in Kyiv in December 2015.

With reporting by AP and The Wall Street Journal