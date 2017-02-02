Ukrainian Envoy: U.S. Affirms Opposition To Russian Takeover Of Crimea

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations said the Trump administration fully supports his country's territorial integrity and independence and will never accept Russia's annexation of Crimea.

At a news conference in New York on February 1, Volodymyr Yelchenko said U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told him the United States is "completely against the way Russia is dealing with the eastern part of Ukraine."

"She confirmed the U.S. position on Crimea, that the annexation will never be accepted," he said, adding that he was "absolutely satisfied" with her answers to inquiries about Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

While he was campaigning for office last year, President Donald Trump told ABC News he would "take a look" at the Crimea question and "that the people of Crimea, from what I've heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were, and you have to look at that, also."

While the Trump administration may be considering establishing a closer relationship with Russia, Yelchenko said, that is "not happening at the price of Ukraine."

The U.S. Mission to the UN said Haley reaffirmed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity in her meeting with Yelchenko.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, ABC News, and TASS

