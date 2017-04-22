UN Chief Meets With Trump Amid U.S. Plans To Slash Funding For UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met for the first with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 21 amid White House plans to slash funding to the world body.

"He had had an interesting and constructive discussion on cooperation between the United States and the United Nations," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Guterres also met with Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster.

Trump has proposed a 28 percent budget cut for diplomacy and foreign aid, which includes an unspecified reduction in financial support for the UN and its agencies, as well as enforcement of a 25 percent cap on U.S. funding for peacekeeping operations.

The United States is the biggest contributor to the United Nations, paying 22 percent of the $5.4 billion core budget and 28.5 percent of the $7.9 billion peacekeeping budget, although it is in arrears on past funding commitments.

The State Department said this month it was ending funding for the UN body that provides family planning, maternal and child health services in more than 150 countries. Guterres warned that the cut could have "devastating effects" on vulnerable women and girls.

