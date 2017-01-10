UN Council To Discuss Iranian Complaints About U.S. Non-Nuclear Sanctions

Five global powers that are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council will meet on January to review Iranian complaints that the United States has reneged on the sanctions relief promised under the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian officials will meet with representatives of the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany in Vienna six days before the January 16 anniversary of the lifting of global sanctions under the nuclear accord.

While the United States, like other global powers, has lifted sanctions that were tied to Iran's nuclear weapons development program, which Tehran agreed to abandon under the deal, Washington has maintained sanctions that are tied to Iran's human rights violations, support for Hizballah and other groups the United States has designated as "terrorist."

Iran has complained that the remaining U.S. sanctions, particularly those barring use of the U.S. dollar and U.S. financial institutions by companies doing business with Iran, violate the nuclear accord because they have prevented many global corporations from resuming trade with Iran as intended under the deal.

Despite Iran's objections, the U.S. Congress last month enacted legislation extending the remaining U.S. sanctions and President Barack Obama allowed it to become law.

