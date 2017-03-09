UN Envoy Says U.S. Goal Is To 'Get Iran And Its Proxies Out' Of Syria

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations endorsed the UN's peace process for Syria and said one U.S. goal in the negotiations will be to "get Iran and their proxies" out of Syria.

"The United States absolutely supports [UN Syria envoy] Staffan de Mistura and the work that he's doing, we support the UN process, we support the talks in Geneva, we want to see them continue," ambassador Nikki Haley said after Mistura briefed the UN Security Council in New York on progress during 10 days of talks in Geneva that ended last week.

"This is very much about a political solution now," Haley said. "And that basically means that Syria can no longer be a safe haven for terrorists, we've got to make sure we get Iran and their proxies out, we've got to make sure that, as we move forward, we're securing the borders for our allies as well," she said.

Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's main allies, has provided advisers to the Syrian army as well as Iranian militia fighters, hundreds of whom have died during the six-year civil war.

Iran also backs fighters in Syria from the Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim group Hizballah, which the United States has labelled as a terrorist group.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, he has made clear he intends to get tough on Iran but his policy on Syria has been unclear and slow to emerge.

The Syrian civil war was ignited by Assad's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 2011. More than 400,000 people have died and half of Syria's 22 million people have been uprooted from their homes.

The Islamic State and other militant groups early in the war took advantage of the chaos and power vaccuum in Syria to seize territory, although IS lately has lost much of the ground it gained.

Mistura told reporters that he plans to convene another round of Geneva peace talks on March 23 that will focus on four issues: governance, a new constitution, elections, and counterterrorism.

He said the most recent round ended with an agenda and a timeline and "some agreement even on substance."

"We did not expect miracles and frankly we did not have miracles, but we achieved much more than many people had imagined we could have. No one left, everybody stayed," he said.

Mistura appealed to participants at a meeting in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, scheduled for March 14 and 15 to address recent challenges to the cease-fire in Syria.

The Astana talks are organized by the three guarantors of the cease-fire — Russia, Iran and Turkey. A nationwide cease-fire they announced in January has been regularly violated in some areas while holding in others.

Russia's military on March 7 announced a cease-fire until March 20 between rebels and Syria's government in the eastern Ghouta suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

But afterwards activists reported a number of air strikes and artillery strikes by government forces, and said two civilians were killed.

"Without a strong cease-fire, the talks [in Geneva] will be fragile," Mistura warned.

