UN Chief Arrives In Iraq To Review 'Dire' Humanitarian Situation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Iraq to review what he called "the dire humanitarian situation" there, as Iraqi forces continue their battle to retake the northern city of Mosul from the extremist group Islamic State (IS).

"Protection of civilians must be the absolute priority," Guterres said on Twitter on March 30.

The UN chief was expected to meet Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi in Baghdad before flying to Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region.

In October, government forces launched a major offensive backed by U.S.-led coalition air strikes to recapture Mosul, the main IS stronghold in the country.

The forces have retaken the eastern part of the city, and the battle in the more densely populated west has been intensifying.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been caught in the cross fire or fled their homes to escape the fighting.

With reporting by AFP