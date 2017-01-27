On Holocaust Remembrance Day, UN Warns Against 'Incitement To Hatred'

The UN human rights chief has marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with a statement highlighting the dangers of anti-Semitism and all forms of racial and religious hatred and discrimination.

"The sadistic brutality of the atrocities inflicted by the Nazi regime on Jews, Roma, Slavs, disabled people, political dissidents, homosexuals, and others was nourished by layer upon layer of propaganda, falsifications, and incitement to hatred," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in a statement on January 27.

He said it was "essential to uphold independent rule of law institutions and a free press, which can hold leaders to account and establish a truthful record of the facts."

Education must be at the core of all efforts to combat anti-Semitism, racism, and all forms of discrimination, the rights commissioner's statement said.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed internationally on January 27, the day the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet soldiers in 1945.

The Holocaust was the mass murder of some 6 million Jews and millions of others organized by German leader Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party between 1933 and 1945. Nearly seven of every 10 Jews living in Europe were killed.