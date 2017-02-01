UN Security Council Calls For Halt To Renewed Violence In Eastern Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council expressed "grave concern" over the "dangerous deterioration" in eastern Ukraine and called for a halt to the violence.

Endorsing a statement drafted by Ukraine on January 31, the council expressed "full support" for Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity,"noted the unrest's "severe impact on the local civilian population," and "called for an immediate return to a cease-fire regime."

Both Russia and the Ukraine sit on the council, with Kyiv serving as a rotating member. Russia has in the past routinely blocked draft statements submitted by Ukraine but it did not raise objections this time. The council will meet again on Ukraine on February 2.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for a surge in fighting in recent days that has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on the front line.

Ukraine's UN Ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko after the council meeting accused "Russia and Russian proxies" of committing "war crimes."

He met earlier with the new U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who reaffirmed "the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the U.S. mission said.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

