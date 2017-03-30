UN Ambassador Says U.S. No Longer 'Focused' On Removing Syria's Assad

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said the United States no longer believes that the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a prerequisite for resolving the civil war in Syria.

Speaking in New York on March 30, Haley said "our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out."

She added that Washington won't "focus on Assad the way that the previous administration [of President Barack Obama] did."

Earlier the same day, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Ankara, said Assad's future "will be decided by the Syrian people."

Responding to the U.S. comments, Syrian opposition spokesman Monzer Makhos told journalists in Geneva that "the opposition will never accept any role for Bashar al-Assad at any phase; there will be no change in our position."

Russia and Iran back Assad, while Turkey and the United States have in the past called for his removal.

In August 2011, Obama said that Assad must leave power. In 2015, then-Secretary of State John Kerry said Assad must go, but that the timing of his departure could be a subject of negotiation.

The war in Syria, which began with a government crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in March 2011, has left an estimated 300,000 people dead and has displaced millions.

