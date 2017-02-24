Reports: UN Watchdog Says Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal

The International Atomic Energy Agency has concluded that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal it struck with major world powers, news agencies that have seen a confidential report say.

The IAEA document said Iran has not built up its existing heavy-water research reactor and has kept its stockpile of enriched uranium at acceptable levels, agencies reported on February 24.

The Associated Press, AFP, and Reuters say they have seen the IAEA report, the first to its members since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, a critic of the 2015 accord.

The agreement with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for the easing of economic sanctions against the country.

During the 2016 election campaign, Trump called the deal a “disaster” and “the worst deal ever negotiated,” but as president he has not said he will pull out of the accord.

In early February, the United States imposed new sanctions against Iran after Tehran conducted a ballistic-missile test.

The United States said the missile launch defied a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to test nuclear-capable missiles. Tehran denied the accusation.

The nuclear deal limits the level to which Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent and caps the amount it can stockpile.

The IAEA report listed Iran’s stockpile of 3.67 percent enriched uranium at just over 100 kilograms, one-third of the limit of 300 kilograms.

Such uranium is often used for peaceful purposes, but can be used for a nuclear weapon if processed to a higher level, experts say.

The IAEA report said Iran remained below the limit of 130 tons of heavy water, which can be use in a nuclear reactor.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters