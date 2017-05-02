Unions In Serbia, Kosovo March For Higher Pay On Worker's Day

Several thousand people -- mostly members of unions, workers, students, and pro-leftist activists -- marched in Belgrade on May 1, International Worker’s Day.

Representatives of Union of Autonomous Trade Unions of Serbia and United independent trade unions demanded higher wages, an increase in the minimum wage, restoration of slashed pensions, and signing of collective agreements.

Trade union representatives gave their demands to government representatives.

The Serbian government cut pensions and salaries in the public sector in 2014 as a part of a package of government austerity measures.

Unions in Kosovo also staged demonstrations on May 1. The Union of Independent Trade Unions in Kosovo asked the government to improve the working conditions of the private sector.

Kosovo's National Ensemble of Song and Dance, or "Shota," also staged a demonstration seeking better working conditions.

