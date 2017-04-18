U.K. PM May Calls For Early General Election In June

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she will seek an early general election on June 8.

In an unscheduled announcement, May said on April 18 that Britain needs certainty and stability in the wake of last year's "Brexit" referendum vote to leave the European Union.

She said parliament will be asked to vote later in the day to decide on the proposed election.

"We need a general election," May said, adding that she had come to this conclusion "reluctantly" after having previously said there would not be a snap vote.

May accused political parties of "game-playing," saying this threatens the country's "ability to make a success of Brexit."

The next general election was to have been held in 2020.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and the BBC