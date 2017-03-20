U.S. Reportedly Plans Electronics Ban For Flights From Dozen Countries

A U.S. official has said passengers flying into the United States from about a dozen countries will soon be banned from carrying most electronic devices in the cabins of their flights.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the pending electronics ban followed a terrorism threat and was expected to be announced as soon as March 21.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Transportation Security Administration, part of Homeland Security, declined to comment on March 20.

Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan said the department had no comment on any "potential security precautions, but we will provide any update as appropriate."

It was not immediately clear which countries might be included in the electronics ban.

But Royal Jordanian Airlines said the U.S. government would prevent its passengers from taking laptop computers, tablets, cameras, and other electronic devices inside their carry-on luggage of certain U.S.-bound flights starting on March 21.

The Jordanian airline said in a tweet on March 20 that cellphones and medical devices were excluded from the ban. It said all other devices would need to be packed in checked luggage.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP