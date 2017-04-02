U.S. Ambassador To UN Says Trump Will Take Strong Action Against Russia

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says President Donald Trump would fully support strong action against Russia once investigations are completed into the Kremlin’s interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Nikki Haley on April 2 told ABC television that “we don't want any country involved in our elections, ever,” adding there is no question Russia was involved in the campaign.

She said her tough words against Russia do not conflict with Trump’s public statements that appear to minimize Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. campaign.

Trump "has not once" told her to stop "beating up on Russia," she said.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the U.S. campaign in an effort to help Trump win the vote.

Trump has said he believes Russian operatives hacked into Democratic Party emails but that any Russian involvement did not affect the outcome of the 2016 vote.

Over the weekend, Trump tweeted: "It is the same Fake News Media that said there is 'no path to victory for Trump' that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!"

When asked if Trump’s public stance against Russia has been tough enough, Haley said: "Of course, he's got a lot of things he's doing."

"There's no love or anything going on with Russia right now," Haley said.

"They get that we're getting our strength back, that we're getting our voice back and that we're starting to lead again, and, honestly, at the United Nations, that's the No. 1 comment I get is that they're just so happy to see the United States lead again."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Moscow interfered in the U.S. presidential election.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on April 2 told ABC TV that Russia was not worried about what any U.S. probe might turn up.

"We insist that any blaming that Russia could have been interfering in domestic affairs of the United States is slander," he said.

With reporting by AP, CBS, CNN, Fox, and NBC