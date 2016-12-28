U.S. Calls 'Ludicrous' Erdogan Claim West Supports 'Terrorists' In Syria

The United States denied what it called "ludicrous" claims by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Western coalition forces are backing "terrorist" groups in Syria, including the Islamic State.

Erdogan said on December 27 that he has evidence that, rather than supporting Turkey, the West is backing the Islamic State, which has been the target of U.S. air strikes in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

Erdogan also grouped in his definition of "terrorist" the Kurdish militia groups (YPG and PYD) which the United States has worked with on the ground in Syria to try to defeat IS.

"They are supporting all the terror groups -- the YPG, PYD, but also including Daesh," Erdogan said. "It's quite clear, perfectly obvious," he said, adding that Turkey could provide proof in pictures and video.

Erdogan made a similar claim on a visit to Pakistan last month, alleging that "the West stands by Daesh right now" and its weapons were Western-made.

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner called those accusations "ludicrous" and said there was no basis in fact for them.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP

