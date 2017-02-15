U.S. Citizen Wanted In Uzbekistan For Alleged Terrorism Detained In Georgia

A U.S. citizen wanted in Uzbekistan on suspicion of crimes related to terrorism has been detained in Georgia.

Georgia's Interior Ministry said on February 15 that a 39-year-old American citizen, identified only as L.K., was detained at the international airport in the capital of Georgia's Ajara autonomous region, Batumi.

The statement said that the U.S. citizen was detained on the request of Interpol's bureau in Tashkent. According to the ministry, the man is wanted in Uzbekistan for alleged terrorism, creation of a criminal group, "saboteur activities," and illegal ammunition possession.

The suspect's possible extradition to Uzbekistan is pending, it said.