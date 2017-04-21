U.S. Court Sentences Russian To 27 Years In Hacking Case

A Russian man convicted of hacking into U.S. businesses to steal credit-card information has been sentenced by a Seattle court to 27 years in prison and ordered to pay $170 million in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones on April 21 pronounced the sentence on Roman Seleznev, saying the convicted man was “driven by one goal, greed.”

Seleznev is the son of Valery Seleznev, a member of Russia's lower house of parliament and outspoken critic of U.S. policies.

Before the sentencing, Seleznev issued a plea for leniency. "I plead, pray, and beg your honor for mercy," he told the judge.

Seleznev was found guilty by a Seattle jury in August 2016 on 38 counts, including hacking and wire fraud. He faced up to 34 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors accused Seleznev of making millions by hacking into businesses and restaurants and selling credit-card and other data on underground Internet forums.

He was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents, with the help of local police, at a Maldives airport as he and a girlfriend were on their way back to Russia.

Seleznev's lawyer, Igor Litvak, said his client had accepted responsibility. However, after sentencing, the lawyer called the term unreasonable and said Seleznev was a victim of the tense U.S.-Russia relations.

Seleznev released a statement saying the decision demonstrates to the world “that I am a political prisoner."

Based on reporting by AP and TASS