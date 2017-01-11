U.S. Defense Chief Hints More Sanctions To Come Over Russian Hacking

The Obama administration will take more retaliatory measures against Russia over alleged hacking of the U.S. presidential election last year, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on January 10.

"Some responses have been made. I think you should regard that as a start and not the end," Carter said at his last press conference, referring to sanctions the White House imposed earlier this year on Russian diplomats and intelligence agencies.

Carter provided no further details of what the administration might do during its last nine days in office.

Last month, the administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats and sanctioned two Russian intelligence agencies that it accused of carrying out the hacking of U.S. Democratic e-mails and other documents that were subsequently published by WikiLeaks.

A U.S. intelligence assessment released last week said Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered" the hacking campaign to help elect Republican Donald Trump and undermine faith in the U.S. democratic process. Russia has denied the charges.

Trump publicly praised Putin during the campaign and vowed to rebuild U.S.-Russian relations when he becomes president on January 20.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa