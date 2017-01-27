U.S. Defense Chief Assures French, German Counterparts Of NATO Commitment

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis assured his German and French counterparts that the United States' has an "enduring commitment" to NATO in phone calls on January 26, the Pentagon said.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are the third and fourth European allies that Mattis has called to reassure since taking office last week.

Longtime allies have been shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump's severe criticism of the military alliance as "obsolete" and suggestions that the U.S. might refuse to defend allies who aren't footing their share of the cost.

Trump has repeatedly pointed out that most NATO members fall short of spending the 2 percent of GDP goal set by NATO, prompting Germany, Romania, and other members to consider boosting their meager budgets for defense this year.

In reassuring the allies, the Pentagon said Mattis thanked von der Leyen for Germany's leadership in NATO activities in the Baltics and in Afghanistan, and acknowledged the role that Germany plays in fighting the Islamic State in Iraq.

Germany is host to 35,000 U.S. personnel, the largest U.S. military presence in Europe.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa

