U.S. Democrats Decry White House Pressure On FBI Over Trump-Russia Contacts

U.S. congressional Democrats expressed outrage that the White House asked the FBI to refute news reports about contacts between Russian intelligence officials and associates of President Donald Trump.

U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called on the Justice Department on February 24 to investigate the legality of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus' request that top FBI officials push back against news stories alleging there were repeated contacts between Russian agents and Trump's campaign last year.

"Priebus has committed an outrageous breach of the FBI's independence," Pelosi said. "Priebus has not only damaged his reputation but tainted the impartiality of the FBI."

Calling the White House pressure "a grave abuse of power" that was possibly "illegal,' Pelosi said: "The rule of law depends on the FBI's complete independence, free from political pressure from the targets of its investigations."

“The Department of Justice’s Inspector General must open a new investigation into any and all conversations Priebus and other White House officials held with the FBI on ongoing investigations. The American people deserve to know the truth.”

Senator Ron Wyden, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating alleged Russian interference in the election, called on FBI director James Comey to testify before the committee.

Based on reporting by AP, The Hill, and Washington Examiner

