U.S. Diplomat Focusing On Religion Issues In Pakistan, Turkmenistan Visits

A U.S. diplomat is on a trip to Pakistan, Oman, and Turkmenistan for talks focusing on religious minorities and freedom of religion.

The State Department said on March 29 that Knox Thames, whose title is special adviser for religious minorities in the Near East and South and Central Asia, will visit the three countries during a March 29-April 5 trip.

A statement said that In Pakistan, Thames would "meet with government officials, civil society, and members of religious communities to discuss issues facing religious minorities."

In Turkmenistan, he "will meet with government officials and religious groups to discuss religious freedom."

The statement did not provide a detailed itinerary.