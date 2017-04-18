U.S. 'Disturbed' By Reports Of Gay Abuse In Chechyna, Calls For Probe

The United States voiced concern over the reported persecution of gay men in Chechnya, urging officials in the Russian region to investigate.

"We continue to be disturbed by reports of kidnapping, torture, and murder of people in Chechnya based on their sexual orientation," U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on April 17.

"If true, this violation of human rights cannot be ignored," she said. "Chechen authorities must immediately investigate these allegations, hold anyone involved accountable, and take steps to prevent future abuses."

"We are against all forms of discrimination, including against people based on sexual orientation," she said.

Haley announced that on April 18, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council, she will lead the council's first-ever meeting on human rights "to underscore our commitment to addressing human rights abuses wherever they threaten international peace and security."

Haley's statement came after former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on April 7 urged the White House to prod the Kremlin to intervene and stop the reported abuse. Chechen authorities have dismissed the reports, insisting that there are no homosexuals in the republic.

Meanwhile, more U.S. lawmakers spoke out against the reports of abuse.

Senator Ben Cardin said he was "gravely concerned" about threats facing gays in the predominantly Muslim northern Caucasus region.

Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed Chechnya's strongman leader, President Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of the Kremlin.

"The calloused, inhuman behavior of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov is well-known, and he has created an atmosphere of terror" for gays and bisexuals, Cardin said.

"But in the Russian Federation, the buck stops with President Vladimir Putin -- who must immediately signal that any violence against individuals on account of their sexual orientation or gender identity is unacceptable," Cardin said.



Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis branded Kadyrov a "Putin loyalist" and accused Putin himself of denying that "shameful" human rights violations are occurring in Chechnya.

"Chechnya officials are kidnapping and torturing gay men. I condemn this gross violation of human rights," Tillis said on Twitter.

