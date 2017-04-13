U.S. Drops Largest Nonnuclear Bomb In Eastern Afghanistan

The U.S. military says its forces in Afghanistan have used the army's largest nonnuclear bomb on an Islamic State (IS) target in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

In an April 13 statement, the military said the GBU-43 bomb was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time on an IS tunnel complex in Achin district, close to the border with Pakistan.

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first-ever combat use of the GBU-43 bomb, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives.

The bomb has been nicknamed the Mother Of All Bombs.

With reporting by AP and AFP