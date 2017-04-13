U.S. House Speaker Leads Delegation To Visit NATO Allies Next Week

House Speaker Paul Ryan will head a delegation of U.S. members of Congress visiting Europe next week to meet with leaders of NATO allies, his office has said.

The delegation will travel to Britain, Norway, Poland, and Estonia to "meet with government officials and military leaders to review and discuss evolving security threats facing Europe as well as opportunities for greater economic cooperation," Ryan's office said on April 12.

The speaker, the most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives and an ally of President Donald Trump, will be joined by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry and four other Republicans, along with two House Democrats.

As part of the trip, Ryan will deliver remarks at the Policy Exchange, a leading British think tank, on April 19.

The U.S. delegation's mission will be seen as particularly poignant in Poland and Estonia, countries near the front line of a major arms buildup by both Moscow and NATO.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP