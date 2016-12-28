Kerry Defends Controversial UN Vote On Israeli Settlements

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is essential for peace between the Palestinians and Israel, as the U.S. administration defended a controversial United Nations vote.

Kerry's speech on December 28 came amid an increasingly bitter standoff between President Barack Obama's administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Uneasy relations between the two took a sharp turn for the worse last week when the United States abstained from a UN Security Council vote condemning new settlements pushed by Netanyahu's government.

"The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution, ensuring Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic future, living side-by-side and in peace with its neighbors," Kerry told diplomats and policymakers at the State Department on December 28.

The speech also came amid a vocal push-back from the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, whose mounting criticism of Obama has upended years of protocol surrounding the transition from one U.S. president to another.