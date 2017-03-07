U.S. Justice Nominee To Face Senate Grilling Over Russia Investigation

U.S. federal prosecutor Rod Rosenstein is expected to face questions about an investigation into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 U.S. election campaign when he appears before a Senate panel on March 7 -- a confirmation hearing for the post of U.S. deputy attorney general.

Rosenstein, the U.S. prosecutor from the District of Maryland since 2005, would oversee federal investigations into Russia's alleged interference if the U.S. Senate confirms him at the post.

That's because U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week recused himself from any investigations into the 2016 campaign.

The recusal followed revelations of two previously undisclosed contacts Sessions had in 2016 with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Another former Justice Department attorney, Rachel Brand, also faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 7 for the job of associate attorney general, the department’s third-highest position.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP