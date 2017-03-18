U.S. Justice Documents Said To Provide No Evidence Of Spying On Trump

The U.S. Justice Department has delivered documents Congress requested to determine whether former President Barack Obama spied on President Donald Trump as Trump has claimed.

A government source told Reuters on March 17 that an initial examination of the documents showed they contain no evidence confirming Trump's claim that he was the target of wiretapping or surveillance while residing in the Trump Tower in New York last year.

The Justice Department said it sent the documents to the House and Senate intelligence and judiciary committees late on March 17.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said the department had "fully complied" with the panel's request.

The committee had asked for copies of any court orders authorizing surveillance of Trump or his associates which might have been issued last year under U.S. surveillance and criminal statutes.

Republican and Democratic leaders of both the House and Senate intelligence committees have previously said they have found no evidence to substantiate Trump's claims that Obama ordered U.S. agencies to spy on him.

The White House has offered no proof of the charge, which Trump aired again during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on March 17.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

