U.S. Lawmaker Visits Possible Kremlin Money Laundering Sites On Cyprus

A member of Congress probing Russian efforts to influence last year's U.S. presidential election said on April 14 that he traveled to Cyprus to investigate money laundering operations there that could have been utilized by the Kremlin.

Cyprus has long been used as a haven for wealthy Russians to stash their funds, converting "black rubles" into "white euros," and the Mediterranean country is also where Russia is suspected of laundering millions of dollars as part of its election interference campaign.

"Offshore accounts, like those used in Cyprus, are one of many tools the Kremlin utilizes to exert undue influence abroad," Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, who serves on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, said.

"Trips like this help our Committee continue to connect the dots specific to Russia’s election meddling and other nefarious activities they have undertaken around the world,” he said, calling his trip "informative and timely."

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of masterminding a hacking and disinformation campaign to tip the November election results in favor of Republican Donald Trump.

With reporting by AFP