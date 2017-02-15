U.S. Defense Chief Mattis Says NATO Remains 'Bedrock' For U.S. And West

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Brussels on February 15 that the NATO alliance "remains a fundamental bedrock for the United States and for all the transatlantic community."

Mattis was speaking to reporters before a meeting of NATO defense ministers, the first he is attending since he was sworn in as the defense chief in President Donald Trump's cabinet on January 27.

"As President Trump has stated, he had strong support for NATO," Mattis said.

NATO members have voiced concern about Trump's attitude toward the alliance, which he referred to as "obsolete" during the election campaign, as well as about statements suggesting he may take a softer approach toward Russia than his predecessor.

Mattis also said that the United States expects NATO allies to increase defense spending.

He said that "it's a fair demand that all who benefit from the best defense in the world carry their proportionate share of the necessary cost to defend freedom."

