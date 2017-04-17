U.S. Security Adviser: Time To Talk Tough With Russia Over Syria

H.R. McMaster, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, says it is time to get tough with Russia over its support for the “horrible” government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

McMaster told ABC News on April 16 that Russia's backing of Assad's government has prolonged Syria’s six-year civil war, which has created a crisis that has affected Iraq, other regional countries, and Europe.

"So Russia's support for that kind of horrible regime, that is a party to that kind of a conflict, is something that has to be drawn into question as well as Russia's subversive actions in Europe," McMaster said. "And so I think it's time though, now, to have those tough discussions Russia."

The comments come after the U.S. military on April 7 launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in reaction to what Western nations say was a chemical weapons attack in rebel-held area that killed at least 70 people.

Syria and ally Russia deny that the government was behind the chemical weapons attack.

McMaster was speaking to ABC News from Afghanistan, where he was meeting with government officials in the first high-level visit by an administration official since Trump took office on January 20.

The Kabul visit comes after the U.S. military on April 13 dropped the most powerful nonnuclear weapon ever used in combat on a suspected command center of Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Nangarhar Province, killing at least 94 people.

McMaster met President Ashraf Ghani and other senior Afghan officials to discuss security, the fight against terrorism, and bilateral relations, the Afghan presidential office said.

Shah Hussain Murtazawi, a spokesman for the Afghan president, told Radio Free Afghanistan on April 16 that McMaster and Ghani “agreed that terrorism is a threat to peace and stability in the region and in the world.”

The Afghan government refers to both IS and Taliban fighters as terrorists.

U.S.-led forces have been battling Taliban since driving them and their Al-Qaeda allies out of power following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States.

U.S. troop levels peaked at around 100,000 but have fallen to about 8,400 since most NATO forces withdrew in 2014.

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said recently that he needed several thousand more foreign troops in order to break a "stalemate" in the war with the Taliban and other insurgents.

With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and Radio Free Afghanistan