U.S. Plans To Follow Up Missile Strikes With New Sanctions On Syria

The United States will follow up this week's air strikes on Syria with a new round of sanctions aimed at punishing Damascus for its alleged killing of civilians with chemical weapons, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on April 7.

"We will be announcing additional sanctions on Syria as part of our ongoing effort to stop this type of activity and emphasize how significant we view this," Mnuchin said.

"We expect that they will continue to have an important effect on preventing people from doing business with them," he said, without providing details.

"These sanctions are very important and we will use them the maximum effect,"he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. bombardment of a Syrian air base on April 7 was intended to punish Syria for its use of chemical weapons against civilians in a deadly incident this week.

The Pentagon said the Shayrat air base, which was partially destroyed by the attack, was the one used by Syria's air force to launch a nerve gas attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, killing at least 86 people.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

