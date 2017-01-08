U.S. Prosecutors Charge Florida Airport Shooting Suspect

U.S. prosecutors have charged the man suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Florida airport.

Esteban Santiago, 26, is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim on January 6.

Prosecutors said on January 7 that the suspect was charged with firearms offenses and carrying out an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death, which carries a maximum punishment of execution.

Investigators are probing whether mental illness played a role in the shooting.

Santiago's brother said he had been receiving psychological treatment recently.

The FBI said Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, had traveled from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the attack.

Police in Alaska took a handgun from the man last year, but they returned it to him in December after a medical evaluation found he was not mentally ill, according to the FBI.

It also said terrorism had not been ruled out as a possible motive of the shooting.

The suspect was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on January 9.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters