U.S. Releases Last Russian Citizen Held At Guantanamo

The United States say the last remaining Russian citizen being held in the military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been released.

The Defense Department announced on January 19 that former Red Army ballet dancer Ravil Mingazov has been transferred to the United Arab Emirates, along with two other Guantanamo inmates.

A total of nine Russian citizens had been held at Guantanamo.

Mingazov, 49, was captured in Pakistan and spent more than 14 years at the detention facility.

U.S. authorities accused him of fighting with the Taliban against the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan.

Mingazov, who denied any involvement in terrorism, was never charged with any crime, and the U.S parole board decided in July that he must be released.