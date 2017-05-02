U.S. Renews Travel Alert For Europe, Citing Attacks In France, Russia, U.K.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel alert for Europe on May 1, saying U.S. citizens should be aware of a continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout the continent.

In the alert, the State Department cited recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom and said Islamic State and Al-Qaeda "have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe."

The State Department's previous travel alert for Europe, issued ahead of the winter holiday season, expired in February. A State Department official said the latest alert was not prompted by a specific threat, but rather it recognizes the continuing risk of attacks especially ahead of the summer holidays. The alert expires on September 1.

Malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, airports, and other locations are all possible targets for attacks, the State Department said.

