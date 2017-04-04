Think Tank Says Putin Specialist Hill Joining Trump's Team

Respected U.S. Russia analyst Fiona Hill has taken a leave of absence from the Brookings Institution to take up the post of deputy assistant to the U.S. president and senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council.

The Brookings Institution posted the announcement on its website on April 4, saying the changes were "effective immediately."

Hill's appointment to the National Security Council was rumored last month, but the White House did not confirm it.

From 2006 to 2009, she served as national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council, which focuses on long-term strategic analysis for the U.S. intelligence community.

Hill is co-author of Mr. Putin: Operative In The Kremlin, a book published in 2013 and updated in 2015. In it, she said Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to use "forms of blackmail, intimidation, punishment, and blatant distortion of the truth" to defend Russia and his position.