U.S. Senate To Weigh Bill Limiting President On Easing Russia Sanctions

A leading Democrat in the U.S. Senate has said he plans to introduce a bipartisan bill that would require U.S. President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval to lift any sanctions currently imposed on Russia.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (New York) told ABC television on January 22 that the initiative was supported by leading Republican colleagues John McCain (Arizona) and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina).

They expect to introduce the bill later this week.

Schumer, citing Russian involvement in the military conflict in Ukraine and its alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, said the country presents "a danger that we have never faced to this extent in American history."

During the presidential campaign, Trump expressed hope for closer relations with Russia and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

